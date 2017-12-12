Matt Damon is welcoming prayers and well wishes as he deals with a family emergency.

The Downsizing star, 47, gave a health update on his 74-year-old father Kent, who has been battling cancer since 2011 when it was publicly revealed that he was in remission from the rare blood disease, multiple myeloma.

“It’s been a slow, unfolding, my dad’s sick, so that’s been a process we’re going through,” the actor told Extra. “We’ll take any prayers you got, so throw ’em up there.”

Damon has canceled some appearances recently to be at his dad’s side. In October, Damon skipped the 2017 Britannia Awards in England, where he was honored with the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film, to return home to Boston, Massachusetts.

Matt Damon smiling with his father Kent in September 2010 Alex J. Berliner/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Six years ago, Damon told local Boston news outlet WCVB that his father would “fight [cancer] to a standstill,” referring to Kent’s disease, which is incurable.

Back in 2011, Kent praised his famous son for being a good husband and father to his four daughters, and for being a great son at a celebration for Massachusetts General Hospital, the facility where Kent received treatments.

“He’s all you could ever for ask for in a son. It’s been a wonderful ride being his dad,” Kent said at the event.

“We’ve lost some close personal friends to cancer in recent years, but I never thought it would happen to my dad, the marathon runner,” Matt also said the event. “It sucked.”

Downsizing hits theaters Dec. 22.