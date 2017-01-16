Thor Meets Jason Bourne! Matt Damon Joins Pal Chris Hemsworth and His Wife Elsa Pataky for Dinner in L.A.

It’s the closest thing to a Thor-meets-Jason Bourne team-up.

Pals Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon were spotted getting together over the weekend in Los Angeles, where they grabbed dinner along with Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky.

The trio hit up local hot spot Catch for their mellow night out and kept things casual, with Hemsworth, 33, sporting a gray cardigan over a white tee while his wife, 40, rocked a green jacket over an all-black ensemble.

Damon, 46, meanwhile, stayed low-key in a beanie, black jacket and jeans. The group also stopped for a few to chat with fans outside.

The two actors have had a longstanding bromance, and they haven’t been shy about singing each other’s praises.

In 2014, Hemsworth — newly minted as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive — paid tribute to his pal, a Sexiest Man Alive alum himself.

“I learned everything there is about being sexy from Matt,” Hemsworth joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, before going on to thank his predecessors.

“Thank you Matt and all the other previous intelligent men,” he said.

Hemsworth also opened up about his friendship with Damon in a 2014 GQ interview, explaining just how much he admired the Oscar-winning star.

“We became friends around the time I started to work, and I’ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself,” Hemsworth said, adding: “Matt’s just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out.”