Matt Damon and George Clooney have been friends for almost 20 years. And in that time, Damon has seen a lot change for his bestie.

Not only has Clooney gone from TV star to Oscar-winning actor and producer, but the new father of twins has also built a career for himself as a director — on films like Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Good Night, and Good Luck (2005), The Monuments Men (2014) and Damon’s new film Suburbicon.

And while some things about Clooney are different, Damon sees him as very much the same person.

“Sure, he’s changed. He’s evolved, but he’s the same in a lot of critical ways,” the 46-year-old Jason Bourne star told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Friday. In all the important ways, he’s the same; he’s got a huge heart, he’s incredibly loyal, and he’s really, really smart.”

The two first met in 1999, right when Clooney was coming off of his breakout, Emmy-nominated stint on NBC’s ER. And for Damon, watching the way his friend switched the course of his career impressed him the most.

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Watts Talks 26-Year Friendship with Nicole Kidman

“He’s changed his career, in a way,” Damon reflected. “When I met him, he was just coming off ER; he was known as this massive TV star. People didn’t understand how talented he was; they just thought he was this really handsome, matinee-idol TV star.”

That pivot from the small to the big screen happened with the release of Steven Soderbergh’s 1998 film Out of Sight.

“Everyone was sort of scratching their heads like, ‘Why would Steven Soderbergh partner with George Clooney?’ as if he was slumming with George,” Damon recalled. “But the reality was, Steven had worked with George and realized how talented he was, and that the two of them could get this really great stuff done.”

“Now the perception of George is as big a movie star as you can get, an A-list director, an Oscar-winning producer,” Damon noted.

RELATED VIDEO: Matt Damon Reveals How George Clooney Told Him About Amal’s Pregnancy: ‘I Almost Started Crying’

Clooney and Soderbergh’s partnership would continue with 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven — a film in which Damon also starred. The experience helped them build an unbreakable bond that’s stronger than ever today.

“He’s somebody whose opinion I really value,” Damon said of their friendship. “If I’m working on a script, I’m sending it to him for notes; if I’m doing a movie I’m showing him a cut and asking for suggestions.”

“In baseball, they would call it a five-tool athlete — just somebody who can do everything,” Damon said. “He’s an easy guy to hate, I guess!”

Suburbicon hits theaters Oct. 27.