Matt Damon Apologizes for Sexual Harassment Remarks: I Should 'Close My Mouth For a While'

Matt Damon is apologizing for the controversial comments he made about sexual harassment in Hollywood.

The actor, 47, appeared on the Today show Tuesday morning where host Kathie Lee Gifford asked him what he’d learned since facing backlash for his remarks on the scandals.

“I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this,” Damon told Gifford. “Ultimately what it is for me is that I don’t want to further anybody’s pain. With anything that I do or say, so for that I’m really sorry.”

He continued, “And Time’s Up, a lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they’re doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride, but I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while.”

pic.twitter.com/jNjiIjuhVl — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) January 16, 2018

Damon came under fire for suggesting that claims of sexual harassment should be viewed differently from allegations of sexual assault in an interview with ABC News’ “Popcorn with Peter Travers.

“There’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” Damon said in the interview. “Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated, without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

The comments drew criticism from his former girlfriend and Good Will Hunting costar Minnie Driver, as well as Alyssa Milano, who popularized the #MeToo hashtag.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

After receiving backlash for those remarks, Damon later told Business Insider, “We’re in this watershed moment, and it’s great, but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole s—load of guys — the preponderance of men I’ve worked with — who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected.”

He added, “If I have to sign a sexual-harassment thing, I don’t care, I’ll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don’t do that, and most of the people I know don’t do that.”