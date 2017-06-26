Matt Damon and Wife Pack on the PDA During Date Night at U2 Concert in Boston: 'They Were Super Cute Together'

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso know how to do date night right.

The couple stepped out to attend the New England leg of U2’s latest tour at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. Damon and Barroso hung out in the VIP soundstage area, where they were spotted packing on the PDA as they enjoyed the concert.

“They were super cute together. Hugging. Kissing. Very happy, relaxed and just enjoying the night,” a fellow attendee told PEOPLE. “They looked very much in love. It was nice to see!”

Clad in jeans, a black long sleeve shirt and (of course) a Red Sox hat, the Boston native enjoyed a beer while he listened the band play a collection their greatest hits for the crowd.

“He was having a great night with his wife,” the concert-goer added.

Backstage at the concert, Damon posed for a photo with Live Nation New England President Don Law, who also owns the Paradise Rock Club — the Boston venue where U2 played their first ever US show. The Paradise is currently celebrating their 40th anniversary.

“Matt Damon celebrating the Paradise Rock Club’s 40th Anniversary with Don Law backstage at U2’s #U2TheJoshuaTreeTour2017 How do you like them apples? U2 played their first ever US show at the Paradise. Thanks Matt! #Paradise40th #MattDamon #U2 #CrossroadsPresents #ParadiseRockClub”

Damon, who still has lots of family in the area, has been spotted around Boston frequently in the last few months. Back in May, he gathered for a family dinner at Il Casale Cucina Italiana in Belmont, and worked out at the Tufts University gym.