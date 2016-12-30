Matt Damon, Reese Witherspoon and Justin Theroux Will Present at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes is kicking off awards season in style with an expanding list of famously talented presenters.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Matt Damon, Reese Witherspoon and Justin Theroux — who have three wins and seven nominations among them — will join the presenters roster for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The award show has already tweeted that Anna Kendrick, Steve Carell, Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara, Mandy Moore and Zoë Saldana are also on tap to pass out the Globes.

The Globes, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will honor acting in film and TV in 25 categories: 14 for movies and 11 for TV.

Jimmy Fallon will take the stage as host, and Sylvester Stallone‘s three daughters — Scarlet, 14, Sistine, 18, and Sophia, 20 — will share the title of Miss Golden Globe 2017. The Golden Globes will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s complete Golden Globes coverage on Sunday, Jan. 8 — including all the red carpet arrivals, winners and must-see moments – and also follow on Twitter @people.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also teamed up with Twitter to host “The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live” official red carpet pre-show. It will stream live on Twitter from 6–8 p.m.

Check out the full list of 2017 Golden Globes nominees and get your own ballot here!