Matt Damon and Julianne Moore Talk About Their Suburbicon Sex Scene and His Weird Injury: 'That Was Not Dull At All'

Things got a little rough for Matt Damon while filming his latest sex scene.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Damon and his Suburbicon co-star, Julianne Moore, dished on their rough sex scene together and revealed the painful trick they employed to make it look authentic: a ping pong paddle.

“We had a good ping pong scene together,” Damon explains. “That was not dull at all.”

When detailing the trick he used in the scene, Damon admitted that he actually inflicted real pain on himself while trying to make it seem authentic and caused one of his butt cheeks to be “completely discolored.”

“I actually bruised myself,” Damon said. “Like we realized the way the shot was, it looked like I was hitting her if I hit myself. And do I really let myself have it. I was spanking myself.”

Moore jumped in to offer a little bit of clarity about the logistics of the scene saying, “He’d hit and then I’d yell.”

“I like it rough. I didn’t realize how rough I like it,” Damon joked.

When asked about what his wife of 11 years, Luciana, thought about his unusual workplace injury, Damon said she had a conflicting response.

“She was laughing. When she saw my cheek, she was alarmed. And then I obviously looked and I’m like, ‘Oh, God. Oh God. Oh, that’s – that was just from work honey.”

Suburbicon hits theaters this Friday, October 27.