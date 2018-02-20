Mary J. Blige Reveals Her Favorite Movie Theme Song of All Time

Mary J. Blige is not just a famous singer — she’s now also a two-time Oscar nominee!

The multi-talented entertainer, 47, sat down with PEOPLE for a dazzling photo shoot and video in which she answered a few of our burning questions.

First up, Blige pays tribute to two of the greatest voices to ever sing a movie theme song when she picks the Celine Dion and the late Whitney Houston as her favorites.

“It’s actually two of them, and it’s probably everybody’s favorite movie theme song, it’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ from The Bodyguard and Titanic, ‘My Heart Will Go On,’ ” she says in the video above.

The awards show veteran and nine-time Grammy winner also admits that she still gets nervous in the audience during the ceremonies.

“When the camera pans to me during an awards show I’m usually thinking, ‘Oh my God,'” Blige says.

And the Mudbound star reveals that her favorite movie is Russel Crowe’s action epic.

“The movie I can watch over and over is Gladiator because no matter how hard they try to take away what was destined to be his, they couldn’t take it away, they couldn’t take away his destiny,” she says. “They couldn’t stop him from saving Rome. They couldn’t stop him from his destiny.”

Blige is also still amazed at her two nominations for this year’s show — becoming the first person to be nominated for an acting performance and original song in the same year. Blige picked up a Supporting Actress nomination and an Original Song nod for co-writing Mudbound’s “Mighty River.”

Mary J. Blige in Mudbound Steve Dietl/Netflix

“The craziest thing that has happened to me so far in this award season is that I’ve gotten nominated for two Oscars. That’s insane. Insanely beautiful,” she says.

And since it’s the year of the woman, Blige also paid tribute to the woman who has inspired her the most: her mother, Cora.

“The woman who has inspired me the most is my mother because [she] is a strong woman who raised us in some very difficult living environments, very difficult situations — we didn’t have a lot of money, we didn’t have a lot of anything,” she says. “And she was a single parent mom, and she did it, and she did it very very well. And because of her I’m here right now, nominated for two Oscars, and I’ve been around for a while, and she’s my hero.”