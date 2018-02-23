Mary J. Blige, Gael García Bernal, Common and More Announced as Oscars Performers

“We’re excited to have these talented artists showcase the powerful contribution music makes to filmmaking,” said De Luca and Todd. “It’s a privilege to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage.”

The producers also revealed some of the Oscar-nominated songs audiences can expect to hear.

(L-R) Mary J. Blige, Gael Garcia Bernal and Common. Cindy Ord/Getty; Mark Davis/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Bernal, LaFourcade and Miguel will perform “Remember Me” from the hit animated film Coco, while Blige is set to perform “Mighty River” from Netflix’s Mudbound. Blige is also nominated this year for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Mudbound. She’s the first person to be nominated for both a performance and Original Song in the same year.