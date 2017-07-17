Martin Landau Dead at 89: Oscar-Winning Actor in Ed Wood, Mission: Impossible

Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau has died at age 89 after a brief illness.

The versatile Hollywood star, who won an Academy Award in 1994 for the Tim Burton-directed Ed Wood, came to fame playing a villain in Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest and later in the original Mission: Impossible TV show on CBS.

Landau died at UCLA Medical Center on Saturday afternoon following “unexpected complications during a short hospitalization,” according to a statement from his reps late Sunday.

“We are overcome with sadness to report the death of iconic actor Martin Landau,” statement said.

“He had just celebrated his 89th birthday.”

He is survived by daughters Susie Landau Finch and Juliet Landau and granddaughter Aria Isabel Landau Finch, 8.

He is also survived by Barbara Bain, whom he divorced in 1993 after more than three decades of marriage. Bain was his co-star in Mission: Impossible. They married in 1957.

The statement from his family says he is also survived by girlfriend Gretchen Becker.