How Martha Plimpton is Working to Defend Women’s Reproductive Rights

After getting fed up with how women’s reproductive rights were being dealt with in our country, Martha Plimpton, 46, decided to turn her anger into action.

“After the 2010 midterm elections, when the Tea Party took over, we started to see a real dramatic upswing in anti-choice legislation,” she explains. “A group of women friends and I got together to brainstorm what we could do.”

Their end result was A Is For—a nonprofit organization founded in 2012 and dedicated to advancing women’s reproductive rights and ending the stigma against abortion care. The name was inspired by the classic novel The Scarlett Letter and the symbolism behind the letter “A,” which Plimpton felt they needed “to take back.”

The Real O’Neals actress says is proud of how the org has “grown, developed and evolved over five years” and hopes to continue the important work they are doing.

“I think there is no more fundamental right that any human being has then to be able to control their physical life,” says Plimpton. “If the state believe it takes ownership of your body in any circumstance that is a direct violation of human rights.”

One in three women in the United States has had or will have an abortion in her lifetime and Plimpton notes there is a great need for change as abortion is the most regulated of medical care and the “only politicized medical procedure.”

“I think you are not a free person if you cannot control when, if or how you have a child,” she says. “There are millions of people who choose this procedure and have the right to make these decisions privately and under the care of a doctor in a legal, clean and safe environment.”