Comedian Marlon Wayans Opens Up About the Charlottesville Protests: 'This Is Not America'

Marlon Wayans is speaking out against the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Sunday that left three dead and dozens injured.

Wayans, 45, said that the death of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed demonstrating against the rally, reminded him of his own daughter, 16-year-old Amai Zackary.

“[A] poor woman had to die because of this,” he said, adding, “My daughter is one of those people who would be on the front line, as a father that’s disheartening. I hope [Heyer] doesn’t die in vain.”

At least 26 people were taken to a local hospital from the rally and counter-protests, the Northwest Herald reports. At least 19 of those victims are believed to be injured in the car crash, according to the New York Times.

Other celebrities, from Mark Ruffalo to Andy Richter, have joined Wayans in speaking out.

“I hope that we all stand up and not allow any kind of racism or any kind of fear feed [us],” Wayans said. “We need to change our system, this is not America. I don’t know what this country is becoming in the last 8 months. It’s not America.”

For his part, Wayans, whose new series Marlon premieres tonight, is turning to comedy to help bring people together. “The through line of my show is love, connection, community and comedy,” he said. “I want to bring the world together through a laugh.”

He added, “We all have the ability to do something positive and make this situation better.”

