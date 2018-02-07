Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor Had Sex, Says the Comedian's Widow

Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor were lovers, according to the late comedian’s widow.

Quincy Jones was first to allege that the legendary duo had a sexual relationship, telling Vulture recently in a wide-ranging interview that Brando would “f— anything. Anything! He’d f— a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.”

On Wednesday, Pryor’s widow Jennifer confirmed the rumor, telling TMZ that her late husband was always open about his bisexuality with friends and would not be ashamed that the relationship was revealed publicly. She also said the comedy icon wrote about sleeping with men extensively in diaries, which she says she plans to release later this year.

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes,” Jennifer said. “If you did enough cocaine, you’d f— a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

She also noted that she thinks Pryor would be having a good laugh if he heard Jones had spread the news.

The comedian, widely regarded as one of the most influential standups of all time, was married seven times to five different women and had seven children. He also had relationships with actresses Pam Grier and Margot Kidder.

Brando, considered one of Hollywood’s all-time greatest actors, was married three times, had numerous girlfriends and was father to 11 children. He was also open about his bisexuality, telling a French journalist in 1976, “Homosexuality is so much in fashion, it no longer makes news.”

He added, “Like a large number of men, I, too, have had homosexual experiences, and I am not ashamed. I have never paid much attention to what people think about me. But if there is someone who is convinced that Jack Nicholson and I are lovers, may they continue to do so. I find it amusing.”