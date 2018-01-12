Mark Wahlberg Refused to Work with Christopher Plummer Until He Was Paid Over $1 Million: Report

Mark Wahlberg refused to approve the casting of Christopher Plummer as a replacement for Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World until he was paid over $1 million, USA Today reports.

Wahlberg’s contract afforded him “costar approval,” two sources who were not authorized to speak on the matter told the outlet.

“What he said was, ‘I will not approve Christopher Plummer unless you pay me.’ And that’s how he (expletive) them,” one source told USA Today.

Another source told the paper that Wahlberg’s lawyer vetoed Plummer’s casting in a letter to the film’s financiers, saying the actor would only agree if he were paid the extra money.

Earlier this week, USA Today revealed Wahlberg made $1.5 million for extensive reshoots on the film, while his costar Michelle Williams received only a per diem of $80 a day. Ultimately, she was paid less than one-tenth of 1% of her male costar for the reshoots.

The Wrap previously reported that Wahlberg was paid extra for his “more extensive” reshoots, which occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. The actor also did not have reshoots included in his contract and was therefore able to negotiate a higher price, according to the outlet.

But USA Today now reports that both actors had reshoots in their contracts and both were in Europe filming for the same number of days.

The Ridley Scott film, which tells the story of billionaire J. Paul Getty and his grandson’s kidnapping, was reshot after its original star, Spacey, was accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple men. Plummer was chosen to replace Spacey as the oil tycoon.

While both Williams and Wahlberg immediately agreed to participate in the reshoots, the latter’s agent reportedly told the film’s financiers he “never” works for free, according to a source who spoke with TMZ. Wahlberg’s agent Ari Emanuel (the co-CEO of WME) set the price, to which film execs eventually agreed, per TheWrap.

Ahead of production, Wahlberg, who was named Forbes’ highest-paid actor in 2017, took a pay cut in order to star in the film, according to the New York Times.

Scott previously said the returning cast members appeared in the reshoots for free.

“No, I wouldn’t get paid, I refused to get paid,” Scott told USA Today in December, adding that most of the staff waived their fees. “Christopher had to get paid. But Michelle, no. Me, no.”

At the time, the director was not aware of any additional salary negotiations, reports TMZ.

Williams recently weighed in on the personal sacrifices she made for the reshoots, admitting she missed Thanksgiving with her daughter in order to work.

“I had to break the news to my family and tell them I wasn’t going be home [for the holidays] and make alternate arrangements for them,” she told Vulture. “But everyone was so supportive, no one more than my 12-year-old daughter, who said, ‘You worked so hard on this. Don’t let it be ruined because of one bad man.’ ”

Williams was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as Gail Harris, the mother of kidnapping victim John Paul Getty III.