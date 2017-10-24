Mark Wahlberg Prays God Will Forgive Him for Boogie Nights: 'I Just Always Hope That God Is a Movie Fan'

Mark Wahlberg is asking for forgiveness.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 46, opened up about his impressive film career during an interview with the Chicago Inc on Friday, admitting he’s had a few missteps along the way.

“I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving because I’ve made some poor choices in my past,” he said.

When asked if he’d ever prayed for forgiveness for any specific movies, the actor replied: “Boogie Nights is up there at the top of the list.”

Wahlberg portrayed porn star Dirk Digger in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 classic. The actor shared a Screen Actors Guild best ensemble nomination for his work in the film.