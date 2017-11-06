Mark Wahlberg: This Is Why I Said I Hope God Forgives Me for Boogie Nights

Mark Wahlberg doesn’t regret his role in Boogie Nights — but don’t ask him to take a raunchy role like that again.

The 46-year-old actor admitted to a few missteps in his film career during an interview with the Chicago Inc on Friday.

“I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving because I’ve made some poor choices in my past,” he said, adding that Boogie Nights was one film that came to mind.

Wahlberg portrayed porn star Dirk Diggler in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 classic. The actor shared a Screen Actors Guild best ensemble nomination for his work in the film.

The actor clarified his comment to PEOPLE, saying that he hopes The Man Upstairs has a sense of humor.

“I was sitting in front of a couple of thousand kids talking about and trying to encourage them to come back to their faith, and I was just saying that I just hope he has a sense of humor because I maybe made some decisions that may not be okay with him,” Wahlberg said at the premiere of Daddy’s Home 2 on Sunday night.

The actor added that the conversation began with a question about if he would take a similar type of role now, but his family — wife Rhea Durham and their four children — is a consideration.

“I don’t know if that would make my wife all that comfortable,” he said.

Wahlberg continued, “So, I don’t want to compromise my artistic integrity or choices based on my faith or my family, but I also have other things to consider, and being a little bit older and a little wiser, the idea of having to explain that movie and the reason behind it to my kids is another issue.”