Movies

Mark Wahlberg: This Is Why I Said I Hope God Forgives Me for Boogie Nights

Mark Wahlberg doesn’t regret his role in Boogie Nights — but don’t ask him to take a raunchy role like that again

The 46-year-old actor admitted to a few missteps in his film career during an interview with the Chicago Inc on Friday.

“I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving because I’ve made some poor choices in my past,” he said, adding that Boogie Nights was one film that came to mind.

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Wahlberg portrayed porn star Dirk Diggler in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 classic. The actor shared a Screen Actors Guild best ensemble nomination for his work in the film.

The actor clarified his comment to PEOPLE, saying that he hopes The Man Upstairs has a sense of humor.

“I was sitting in front of a couple of thousand kids talking about and trying to encourage them to come back to their faith, and I was just saying that I just hope he has a sense of humor because I maybe made some decisions that may not be okay with him,” Wahlberg said at the premiere of Daddy’s Home 2 on Sunday night.

The actor added that the conversation began with a question about if he would take a similar type of role now, but his family —  wife Rhea Durham and their four children — is a consideration.

“I don’t know if that would make my wife all that comfortable,” he said.

Wahlberg continued, “So, I don’t want to compromise my artistic integrity or choices based on my faith or my family, but I also have other things to consider, and being a little bit older and a little wiser, the idea of having to explain that movie and the reason behind it to my kids is another issue.”

 