Mark Hamill Gives Star Wars Fans a Big Surprise During Impromptu Appearance at Disneyland

The force to surprise is certainly strong with Mark Hamill.

The Star Wars actor, 66, shocked fans during the Star Tours ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday. While park visitors were expecting a relatively normal experience, they got something much more.

In a Twitter video shared by Star Wars, a Star Tours employee read from his script, but added a slight change, saying, “Actually, you know what, the captain did mention something about a special passenger.”

As the employees eyebrows went up, he continued, “Oh, and the Force is strong with this one. So let me go out and…”

Just as the employee was walking out, Hamill arrived, buoyantly greeting Disneyland visitors with, “Hello everyone!”

As the seated crowd gasped and began to cheer, the icon stepped fully into the small ride compartment and jokingly said, “Wait a minute, there’s no Star Wars fans here, right?”

A woman in the crowd contradicted him, emphatically saying, “Yes, there are!”

This isn’t the first time Hamill has surprised fans. The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor took part in the Star Wars Force for Change charity initiative in May, recreating some of his favorite Luke Skywalker moments — as well as a few iconic Darth Vader lines with fans.

Also in May, Hamill surprised actor Adam Scott after he discussed his love for the film franchise on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing he had once invited Hamill to his childhood birthday party.

“He didn’t show up and I remember not being crushed or anything,” said Scott. “It was fine. I knew he must’ve been incredibly busy.”

Before he could continue his story, Scott was interrupted by blaring horns as the orchestral theme to Star Wars came over the speaker. And this is where his childhood dreams finally came true.

Wielding a bright green lightsaber, Hamill made his way onto the stage.

“No way,” Scott said while in a state of shock.

Hamill greeted the Star Wars superfan with a late birthday gift in the form of a lightsaber and apologized for his absence at Scott’s childhood party.

“I’m sorry I missed your birthday,” Hamill said. “I was checking my diary and that week I had two other birthdays, a Bar Mitzvah, and a supermarket opening!”

Still practically speechless, Scott confirmed that “this really is one of the moments of my life.”