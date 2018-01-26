Mark Hamill Responds After Stormy Daniels Slams Star Wars: The Last Jedi as 'Worst Movie Ever'

Stormy Daniels is casting a dark cloud over the new Star Wars movie.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson jokingly retweeted the porn star’s negative review of the blockbuster on Thursday, adding a smiley face with stars in its eyes.

“F— you Rian Johnson,” she tweeted after the movie premiered in December. She also called it the “worst movie ever” while replying to a fan.

Luke Skylwalker actor Mark Hamill decided to get in on the fun as well, retweeting Johnson’s post with the caption, “Another satisfied customer.”

Daniels entered the mainstream spotlight after The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that she had an affair with President Donald Trump. According to the report, Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election to keep her quiet about the alleged sexual encounter.

The White House and Cohen have denied the allegation of an affair, but would not answer questions from the WSJ about an agreement with her, according to the newspaper.

Daniels detailed an evening with Trump in a newly released 2011 interview with In Touch magazine — recounting the night just a year and a half into Trump’s marriage to third wife Melania, when the future president allegedly had unprotected sex with the star of adult films including Porking with Pride 2, Good Will Humping and Space Nuts.

Daniels isn’t alone in her thoughts on The Last Jedi. Some Star Wars fans were so unhappy with the latest addition to the canon that they launched an online petition to remove it from the franchise. It garnered 13,000 signatures within the first few days of being posted.