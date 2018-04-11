Did Mark Hamill Just Reveal a Huge Star Wars Spoiler — or Is He Trolling Fans?

Ever since Star Wars fans were introduced to Daisy Ridley‘s character Rey in 2015’s The Force Awakens, theories have circulated that the new heroine is the daughter of none other than Luke Skywalker — and even Mark Hamill is getting a kick out of the popular idea.

The 66-year-old actor randomly dedicated an Instagram post on Wednesday to Ridley, who he shared plenty of screen time with in The Last Jedi.

“SHOUT OUT to #DaisyRidley for no particular reason other than she is a brilliantly natural, instinctive actor, a delight to work with & the best piggy-back ride in the business!” he captioned the collage of photos.

Then came the remark that had fans raising their eyebrows: “Luke should be so lucky to have had such a lovely daughter.”

Hamill is likely just poking fun at the speculation — fans who are hoping for a big reveal will have to wait for the franchise’s next installment.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Jonathan Olley/© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Although Rey proved to have a deep connection to the Force and even found Luke’s lightsaber, Kylo Ren told Rey in The Last Jedi that her parents are “nobody.”

“They were filthy junk traders. Sold you off for drinking money. They’re dead in a pauper’s grave in the Jakku desert. You come from nothing. You’re nothing. … But not to me,” he said, but it was unclear if he was telling the truth or manipulating her emotions.

Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

Writer-director Rian Johnson spoke about what the scene meant to him.

“I can’t speak to what they’re going to do. And there’s always, in these movies, a question of ‘a certain point of view,’” Johnson said, according to EW. “But for me, in that moment, Kylo believes it’s the truth. I don’t think he’s purely playing chess. I think that’s what he saw when they touched fingers and that’s what he believes. And when he tells her that in that moment, she believes it.”

He added, “The easiest thing for Rey and the audience to hear is, ‘Oh yeah, you’re so-and-so’s daughter.’ That would be wish fulfillment and instantly hand her a place in this story on a silver platter.”