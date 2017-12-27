Mark Hamill is remembering his late Star Wars costar one year after her death.

The actor, 66, posted a sweet tribute to Twitter early Wednesday honoring Carrie Fisher on the anniversary of her death at age 60.

“No one’s ever really gone..” the actor wrote, adding the hashtags “#AlwaysWithUs” and “#CarrieOnForever.” Hamill uploaded a picture of the two from their original Star Wars days, in addition to one of them from the latest movie The Last Jedi and a hilarious photo of Fisher drawn as a Goddess holding her beloved dog Gary with one hand and flashing her middle finger on the other.

Hamill and Fisher became close after meeting on the first Star Wars in 1977 when they were both rising stars. In PEOPLE’s new special issue Star Wars: The Ultimate Guide to The Last Jedi (on newsstands today) and an exclusive PeopleTV special, Hamill opened up about Fisher’s final performance and the warmth and wit she brought to set.

“I’m selfishly mad that she’s not here to make me laugh. But I’m also grateful for all that she was able to give us while she was here. It has not been easy,” said Hamill.

The onscreen siblings finally reunited in the latest movie where Fisher had several poignant moments with the whole cast, including her daughter Billie Lourd. The young actress has been appearing in more projects since making her acting debut in the 2015 Star Wars movie The Force Awakens alongside her mom.

Lourd, 25, posted a tribute to Fisher the day The Last Jedi came out earlier this month, marking Fisher’s last onscreen appearance.

Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23 last year when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She died in the hospital four days later.