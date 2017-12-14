Mark Hamill Recalls ‘Making Out Like Teenagers’ with Carrie Fisher During Making of Star Wars

Things got hot and heavy between Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher while the two were shooting the first Star Wars movie, which was released in 1977.

During an interview with The Guardian, the 66-year-old revealed that although he “knew from previous jobs” that getting romantically involved with a coworker was a bad idea, “Carrie and I were instantly attracted to each other.”

“I remember one time – I’m sure alcohol was involved – we were talking about kissing techniques. I said: ‘Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.’ And she said: ‘What do you mean?’ Well, next thing you know we’re making out like teenagers!” he said.

“We were all over each other!” he added, before seemingly revealing that there was a limit to how far their relationship went.

“The one thing that drew Carrie and me back from the precipice was we kind of became aware of what we were doing and just burst out laughing. Which was unfortunate for me because the rocket launch sequence had been initiated,” he continued.

However, he added that once things cooled down romantically between the pair, they “became like real siblings.”

Speaking to PEOPLE about Fisher’s final performance and the warmth and wit she brought to set, the actor revealed that he still wasn’t over the loss of his longtime friend who went into cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2016 and died four days later.

“I’m selfishly mad that she’s not here to make me laugh. But I’m also grateful for all that she was able to give us while she was here. It has not been easy,” he said.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.