Mark Hamill Honors Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds: ‘They Are a Part of Us All’

Mark Hamill paid tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds as their public memorial began in California on Saturday.

“We Remember Them…” he wrote in a Twitter post, accompanied by images of the mother-daughter duo through the years. “As long as we live, they too shall live. For they are a part of us all.” He recalled in a separate collage, “Then there was the time she promised if I went 1st-she’d heckle my funeral. Fiercely funny-I know she would also like us all to laugh today.”

Fisher, who led the cast of the original Star Wars trilogy with Hamill and Harrison Ford, died Dec. 27 in Los Angeles. Reynolds passed away the following day from a stroke. Three months later, crowds gathered for a public memorial held at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills to pay their respects.

See Hamill’s tribute below.

We Remember Them…

As long as we live, they too shall live.

For they are a part of us all. pic.twitter.com/D3obeK00PH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 25, 2017

Then there was the time she promised if I went 1st-she'd heckle my funeral. Fiercely funny-I know she would also like us all to laugh today. pic.twitter.com/K2iQtA57W4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 25, 2017

The memorial, which began at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, featured a dance tribute from the Debbie Reynolds Studio, as well as music from Star Wars composer John Williams, the Gay Men’s Chorus of L.A., and singer James Blunt.

Hamill retweeted one attendee who shared an image of the memorial program. “In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask you to honor Debbie and Carrie’s incredible legacy by making a gift in their memory to support mental health at UCLA through the Thalians,” the cover read.

Reynolds was buried at Forest Lawn with a portion of Fisher’s ashes following private memorial services for the women in December.

