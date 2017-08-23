Marilyn Monroe's Most Famous Lovers: Truth vs. Rumor

Natasha Lytess

She met Lytess, her beloved drama coach, when she signed a short contract with Columbia Pictures in 1948. The duo would become nearly inseparable both on and off set over the next seven years, sparking rumors of a relationship.

Monroe's dependence on Lytess grew so intense that she began refusing to film scenes without her coach nearby. Eyebrows were further raised when the actress moved into Lytess's home to prepare for her role in 1952's Don't Bother to Knock.

While the nature of their relationship remains a mystery, Lytess was openly hostile to Monroe's male suitors, especially Joe DiMaggio.

“She was a great teacher, but she got really jealous about the men I saw. She thought she was my husband!" Monroe once said of her teacher. They eventually parted ways in 1956.

As for rumors of other lesbian affairs, such as with Barbara Stanwyck and Marlene Dietrich, Monroe seemed to put the issue to rest in her 1954 autobiography. "A man who had kissed me once had said it was very possible that I was a lesbian because apparently I had no response to males — meaning him," she wrote. "I didn't contradict him because I didn't know what I was ... Now, having fallen in love, I knew what I was. It wasn't a lesbian."