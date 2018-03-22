Maria Shriver Crashes Son Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Today Show Appearance: 'Hi Mom!'

While sitting down with Today’s Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly to promote his latest movie Midnight Sun, Patrick Schwarzenegger had a surprise visit from one of his “craziest fans” — his mom, Maria Shriver!

“We’re thinking it’d be kinda cool if one of your craziest fans called in,” Kotb told the 24-year-old. “I think we have one of your number ones on the phone. Hi, are you here to talk to Patrick?”

Although it took Schwarzenegger a couple of seconds to figure out who was calling, by the time Shriver asked him whether the film is “for women of a certain age” or “just for young girls,” he realized exactly who he was talking to.

“Hi, Mom,” he replied.

Crashing her son’s interview, Shriver, 62, opened up about how it was “so exciting” to see her son make his debut as a leading man.

“Of course my entire row we were all sobbing. But the girls behind us, I thought they might need paramedics, they were crying so hard,” she added.

She also praised her son’s work ethic, although she may have caused him some embarrassment when she revealed that “he goes out on auditions all the time and gets rejected and he just keeps at it and tries to get better and better and I think that’s what it takes.”

Stepping in, Daly interjected on Schwarzenegger’s behalf. “He’s like mom, it’s my interview.”

“I know, goodbye!” Shriver exclaimed as she started to get off the phone.

Taking it all in stride, Schwarzenegger smiled as he told his mom he loved her.

And Schwarzenegger was definitely feeling the love at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, as a group of his friends showed up to lend their support — including Justin Bieber.

The “Love Yourself” singer appeared to like the movie too and was photographed smiling after it was over with Schwarzenegger and Schwarzenegger’s girlfriend Abby Champion by his side, proudly telling onlookers, “Let’s talk about the kissing scenes!”

Bieber then hit up the official afterparty, staying out at the bash until after midnight.