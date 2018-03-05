Margot Robbie's Brother Jokingly Shades Her After She Loses Out at Oscars

Even celebrities have sibling rivalries!

Going into the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, Margot Robbie stood a long shot at winning the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in I, Tonya with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s Frances McDormand pegged as the frontrunner.

Still, that didn’t stop her younger brother Cameron from being devastated by her eventual loss to McDormand. But before the tears came some hilarious shade.

“Not good enough are ya #imstillmumsfavouriteiguess,” he wrote to his sister in an Instagram story, posted as he was watching the ceremony.

“Just kidding,” he said in a follow-up post. “I’m literally crying right here. Not a dry eye in the house.”

Cameron Robbie/Instagram

Cameron was more sincere elsewhere in his Instagram stories from the night, admitting he was “excited,” “proud” and “happy” for his sibling as she presented onstage with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Margot made the night a family affair, bringing her mother Sarie Kessler as her date.

Although Margot went home empty-handed, her I, Tonya costar Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.