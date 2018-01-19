From Finding a Severed Human Foot to Slapping Leonardo DiCaprio: Margot Robbie's Most Surprising Revelations
All the fun facts you never knew you wanted to know about the I, Tonya actress
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 6
HER HUSBAND NEARLY FLASHED PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress opened up about the time she first met Ellen — and Barack Obama. She and her husband, Tom Ackerley, whom she wed in 2016, were on their honeymoon in Tahiti and decided to head to the hotel's gym on a rainy day. So Ackerley threw on a pair of gym shorts, "and I was like, 'You cannot wear those shorts! They're like… you know, I can see everything,'" Robbie recalled, laughing.
But the two decided that things seemed quiet enough at the hotel gym that the shorts would go unnoticed … so naturally, they ran into DeGeneres and her wife Portia Di Rossi. "Already, Tom and I are like Oh. My. God. Tom's face had just gone white," Robbie explained, before getting to the kicker: "Standing next to them is former president Barack Obama. I’m not kidding."
Apparently, however, simply meeting the former president while wearing a pair of revealing shorts isn't the worst thing that can happen to a man. Because it was the workout that Robbie and Ackerley did with him that took the cake. "We then had to do this whole like stretching class, but Tom meanwhile is trying to like, not reveal anything, and he's dying," Robbie said. "The gym instructor keeps saying to Tom, 'Tom, lunge! Lunge! You're not lunging!' and Tom's trying to lunge cross-legged."
2 of 6
SHE ONCE FOUND A SEVERED HUMAN FOOT AT THE BEACH
The I, Tonya star casually revealed her grisly find as she nonchalantly recalled the story during The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable discussion with fellow actors Bryan Cranston, Armie Hammer, Diane Kruger, Robert Pattinson and Octavia Spencer. "I recently did a film, and the director asked if everyone could write down the craziest thing that has happened to them in their lives," Robbie began.
"I once found — and no one guessed that this was me — I found a human foot on the beach in Nicaragua," she said much to the surprise of the others, later adding, "Just a little souvenir."
3 of 6
SHE HAS CASUALLY TATTOOED HER CO-STARS
After the actress's best friend Sophia gifted her a tattoo gun while shooting Suicide Squad a few years ago, Robbie picked up a knack for sketching and tatting up her friends and co-workers, including Cara Delevingne. She also happened to ink a production staffer on The Graham Norton Show.
4 of 6
SHE TRAINED FOR THREE HOURS A DAY TO PLAY HARLEY QUINN
In order to shape up to play Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie met with trainer Andie Hecker for three hours a day most days of the week for three weeks while the movie was shooting. "There's a scene in Suicide Squad where she changes clothes in front of a bunch of dudes, so her abs needed to be impeccable," said Hecker. "And in those tiny shorts Harley wears, her butt was constantly on display."
5 of 6
SHE HAS PRINCE HARRY'S PHONE NUMBER & TAKES FOREVER TO TEXT BACK
Robbie revealed her very important phone contact in an interview with E! News. She was first introduced to the prince by her Suicide Squad co-star Cara Delevingne, who's known the royal for years. "He's pretty quick on text actually," Robbie, who initially thought Prince Harry was Ed Sheeran, told Extra. "Unlike me – I write back four days later, weeks later sometimes."
6 of 6
SHE SLAPPED LEONARDO DICAPRIO DURING HER WOLF OF WALL STREET AUDITION
The Aussie actress made a very memorable impression on the casting team when she auditioned for what would become her breakthrough role by slapping DiCaprio in the face. "In my head I was like, 'You have literally 30 seconds left in this room and if you don't do something impressive nothing will ever come of it. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance, just take it,'" Robbie told Harper's Bazaar in 2015.
"And so I start screaming at him [Leo] and he's yelling back at me. And he’s really scary. I can barely keep up. And he ends it saying, 'You should be happy to have a husband like me. Now get over here and kiss me.' So I walk up really close to his face and then I'm like, 'Maybe I should kiss him. When else am I ever going to get a chance to kiss Leo DiCaprio, ever?' But another part of my brain clicks and I just go, 'Whack!' I hit him in the face. And then I scream, 'F— you!' And that's not in the script at all. The room just went dead silent and I froze." Despite panicking that she would be sued for assault, the stunt landed Robbie the role of Jordan Belfort's fiery second wife, Naomi, and a star was born.
See Also
More
More
Will the 2018 SAG Awards Only Feature Female Presenters?
Time's Up: How to Request Legal Assistance from the Movement's Defense Fund
Danny McBride Is Crocodile Dundee's Son in Exclusive First Look at Mysterious Project
Kim Cattrall Says Ellen DeGeneres Is a 'Fabulous' Choice to Play Samantha in Sex and the City 3