From Finding a Severed Human Foot to Slapping Leonardo DiCaprio: Margot Robbie's Most Surprising Revelations

HER HUSBAND NEARLY FLASHED PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress opened up about the time she first met Ellen — and Barack Obama. She and her husband, Tom Ackerley, whom she wed in 2016, were on their honeymoon in Tahiti and decided to head to the hotel's gym on a rainy day. So Ackerley threw on a pair of gym shorts, "and I was like, 'You cannot wear those shorts! They're like… you know, I can see everything,'" Robbie recalled, laughing.

But the two decided that things seemed quiet enough at the hotel gym that the shorts would go unnoticed … so naturally, they ran into DeGeneres and her wife Portia Di Rossi. "Already, Tom and I are like Oh. My. God. Tom's face had just gone white," Robbie explained, before getting to the kicker: "Standing next to them is former president Barack Obama. I’m not kidding."

Apparently, however, simply meeting the former president while wearing a pair of revealing shorts isn't the worst thing that can happen to a man. Because it was the workout that Robbie and Ackerley did with him that took the cake. "We then had to do this whole like stretching class, but Tom meanwhile is trying to like, not reveal anything, and he's dying," Robbie said. "The gym instructor keeps saying to Tom, 'Tom, lunge! Lunge! You're not lunging!' and Tom's trying to lunge cross-legged."