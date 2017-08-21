Margot Robbie Looks Totally Unrecognizable as She Transforms into Queen Elizabeth I for New Role

Margot Robbie is that you?

The Australian actress, 27, made fans do a double-take when she debuted a bold new look while filming in London this week for her upcoming movie Mary Queen of Scots. The film will chronicle the Scottish queen’s unsuccessful attempt to overthrow Robbie’s Queen Elizabeth I for the English crown and her infamous imprisonment and eventual execution.

Robbie’s startling transformation — from her normally glossy blonde locks and flawless skin to a partially shaved head with fiery red hair and a blotchy complexion — are all part of getting into character for her role. (Queen Elizabeth I reportedly had a pock-marked face due to smallpox, which she covered with dangerous white makeup that did further damage to her skin.)

Robbie was also spotted donning traditional Tudor wear for the part of the Virgin Queen, which included a black ensemble consisting of a corset, jacket and wide buckled skirt.

Robbie will play opposite Irish actress Saoirse Ronan, who will star in the title role of Mary Queen of Scots. British actor Joe Alwyn, 26— who is also Taylor Swift‘s new beau— will be playing the role of Dudley, Queen Elizabeth I’s counselor and lover.

The actress was propelled into the spotlight when she was cast as Naomi — the seductive wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort in Martin Scorcese‘s 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street. She also starred as the sinister Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

Mary Queen of Scots is based on John Guy’s 2004 biography, The True Life of Mary Stuart. The film is slated to be released in 2018.