Turns out, Margot Robbie is friends with the real life Wonder Woman.

The 27-year-old actress sat down with PEOPLE and talked all about her budding friendship with Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

“As soon as I saw Wonder Woman at the cinema, I immediately wrote to [Gal] and Patty and said how proud they had made me feel to be a woman in the DC universe,” Robbie says. “I sat there watching that movie, and not only was I engrossed in the film ’cause it’s a brilliant film, I thought, ‘I’m a woman in the DC universe and they right now have made me so proud to be there.’ So yeah, anytime I see Gal I wanna give her a big hug.'”

The two actresses are part of the DC superhero universe with Robbie playing Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Gadot taking on the role of the lasso-bearing Diana Prince. Robbie’s portrayal of the complicated muse to Jared Leto’s Joker was a critically-praised bright spot in an otherwise panned movie. Gadot has also been charming audiences and critics alike with her outings in the standalone summer hit and last month’s Justice League.

Robbie is in the midst of promoting I, Tonya — a biopic with a more sympathetic take on disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding‘s life, in select theaters now.