Margot Robbie in Negotiations to Play Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Manson Film: Report

Margot Robbie could be the latest actress to take on the role of Sharon Tate.

The I,Tonya star, 27, is in negotiations to play the late actress — who was brutally murdered by members of Charles Manson’s cult in 1969 — in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.

Tarantino offered Robbie the part over the summer and she is now in the process of making the deal official, the website reports.

Robbie, who recently earned an Oscar nomination for playing Tonya Harding, joins Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio for the directors ninth film. Pitt worked with Tarantino on Inglorious Basterds and DiCaprio worked with him on Django Unchained. Robbie and DiCaprio previously appeared together in Wolf of Wall Street.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the production will feature DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. They’re both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. Although, one person they do recognize is Rick’s next-door neighbor: Tate.

Margot Robbie (L) and Sharon Tate. Neilson Barnard/Getty; Archive Photos/Getty

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” says Tarantino. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

Tate’s sister Deborah previously told TMZ that between Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence, she would prefer Robbie for the role.

“I think Sharon’s look was very unique and I just don’t know how it’s going to be done,” Deborah told PEOPLE. “Margot Robbie is a very pretty girl, there’s no doubt about that.”

In addition to the Tarantino project, there are two other films that will delve into Tate’s murder, with Kate Bosworth and Hilary Duff playing the late actress in Tate and The Haunting of Sharon Tate, respectively.

Tate, just 26 at the time of her death, was married to director Roman Polanski and was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with their first child — a boy — when she was stabbed repeatedly in her home by Charles Manson‘s followers.

Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Parent were also stabbed at the home of the actress, whose blood was used to write on the walls.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on Aug. 9, 2019.