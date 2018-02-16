Margot Robbie, Mahershala Ali Among Those Announced as First Oscars Presenters

The first batch of star-studded presenters for the 2018 Academy Awards has been announced.

The preliminary list includes past winners like Mahershala Ali, who took home the Best Supporting Actor award for Moonlight last year, and frontrunners for awards this year like Margot Robbie, who’s nominated for Best Actress for I,Tonya.

The rest of the group includes Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Oscar-winner Viola Davis, two-time Oscar nominee Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Lady Bird writer-director and Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig, Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, comedian Kumail Nanjiani, Oscar-winner Emma Stone and Daniela Vega.

(L-R) Margot Robbie, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis Neilson Barnard/Getty; Adam Rose/ABC via Getty;

“Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal,” said producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, who made the announcement Friday. “Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening.”