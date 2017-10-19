Movies
See How Margot Robbie's I, Tonya Cast Compares to the Real People Involved in Tonya Harding Scandal
Margot Robbie transforms into Tonya Harding for the biopic exploring the 1994 figure skating scandal — see her looks!
The first look at I, Tonya is here -- and Margot Robbie is a dead-ringer for Tonya Harding.
The movie follows Harding’s story from her early skating days to her training for the ’94 Winter Olympics before her ex-husband intervenes and tries to sabotage rival skater Kerrigan. The infamous event made headlines for its brutality and tale of rival ice princesses.
It also impressively recreates the biggest moments of Harding's life with eery accuracy, including the ecstatic skater's emotions after nailing the triple axel at the 1991 National Championship.
Another real-life headline grabber getting the movie treatment is Jeff Gillooly, Harding's ex-husband and the mastermind behind the Kerrigan attack.
Captain America actor Sebastian Stan dons an epic mustache and perfectly mimics Gillooly's high-pitched voice in the biopic.
Allison Janney steals the movie as Harding's mom LaVona, the harsh former waitress who has a complicated relationship with her daughter and pushes the figure skater into the sport.
Janney looks exactly like LaVona, right down to the parrot on her shoulder in a post-scandal interview.
One of the silent but prescient figures in the scandal was Harding's longtime coach Diane Rawlinson, who butted heads with the skater due to their vastly different upbringing.
Rawlinson, played by Masters of Sex actress Julianne Nicholson, is the steady presence in Harding's life as she continues to push herself in the sport.
Another moment perfectly captured in the movie is Harding's ice skate malfunction ahead of her highly-anticipated performance at the 1994 Olympics.
The skater originally started her routine but abruptly cut it short as she went over to the judges to show them the broken laces on her right skate. The judges allowed her to come off the ice and have the laces replaced, and the movie perfectly captures the stressful ordeal.
Robbie's hair and costume perfectly resemble Harding's real-life looks, including this pink bedazzled leotard.
Even Robbie was amazed by the recreated '90s clothing and revealed to PEOPLE that the movie had inspired her to start dressing the same in real life.
“It started with scrunchies and then it like kind of spread to the rest of my wardrobe,” she told PEOPLE. “All of a sudden I was like, ‘I dress ’90s every day; what is this?'”
From the broach holding her hair to the earrings and black blazer, Robbie looks just like Harding during the tough weeks in which the scandal played out.
