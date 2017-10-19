See How Margot Robbie's I, Tonya Cast Compares to the Real People Involved in Tonya Harding Scandal

The first look at I, Tonya is here -- and Margot Robbie is a dead-ringer for Tonya Harding.

The movie follows Harding’s story from her early skating days to her training for the ’94 Winter Olympics before her ex-husband intervenes and tries to sabotage rival skater Kerrigan. The infamous event made headlines for its brutality and tale of rival ice princesses.

It also impressively recreates the biggest moments of Harding's life with eery accuracy, including the ecstatic skater's emotions after nailing the triple axel at the 1991 National Championship.