Exclusive
Margot Robbie in First Look at Goodbye Christopher Robin, the True Story Behind Winnie the Pooh
By Mike Miller
Posted on
More
1 of 6
The true story behind Winnie the Pooh is coming to life in the new film Goodbye Christopher Robin.
2 of 6
The family-friendly drama revolves around author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson), his wife Daphne (Margot Robbie) and his son Christopher Robin (newcomer Will Tilston), whose stuffed animals inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh during a difficult time following the first World War.
Before they know it, Pooh and his friends become an international sensation and later, some of the most valuable fictional characters of all time.
3 of 6
"It was a joy to work with Margot who is one of the smartest actors I have ever worked with," director Simon Curtis tells PEOPLE.
"She brought tremendous insight to the fascinating part of Daphne who, while unconventional to modern eyes, gave Christopher Robin the famous toys and enthralled him by giving them voices."
4 of 6
As for adorable up and comer Tilston, 10, Curtis says, "Not only is this Will's first film but he had never acted in anything before. He bonded very swiftly with his fellow cast members and was soon swapping stories with them between takes."
5 of 6
"When he had to play with the famous toys it was not like an actor pretending to play, he genuinely played with them," Curtis added.
"The only scene he did not enjoy was the bath scene!"
6 of 6
Goodbye Christopher Robin hits theaters Oct. 13.
See Also
More
More
Hocus Pocus Is Being Remade for TV Without Its Original Cast – and the Internet Isn't Exactly on Board
When Billie Beat Bobby: The True Story Behind Battle of the Sexes
James Cameron Doubles Down on Wonder Woman Diss: 'That's Not Breaking Ground'
Zac Efron Picks Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as His Dream Love Scene Partner: 'He's Perfect'
Zendaya Likes to Stay in ‘Like an Old Lady,’ Tease Her Spider-Man: Homecoming Costars