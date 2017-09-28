Margot Robbie in First Look at Goodbye Christopher Robin, the True Story Behind Winnie the Pooh

The family-friendly drama revolves around author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson), his wife Daphne (Margot Robbie) and his son Christopher Robin (newcomer Will Tilston), whose stuffed animals inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh during a difficult time following the first World War.

Before they know it, Pooh and his friends become an international sensation and later, some of the most valuable fictional characters of all time.