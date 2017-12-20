Margot Robbie once found a severed human foot at a beach – no big deal.

The I, Tonya star, 27, casually revealed her grisly find as she nonchalantly recalled the story during The Hollywood Reporter‘s roundtable discussion with fellow actors Bryan Cranston, Armie Hammer, Diane Kruger, Robert Pattinson and Octavia Spencer.

“I recently did a film, and the director asked if everyone could write down the craziest thing that has happened to them in their lives,” Robbie said when she was asked about the most interesting people she’s met on the job. “It just reminds you there are fascinating stories everywhere. Everyone has a story.”

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

So what’s the Australian actress’ story?

“I once found — and no one guessed that this was me — I found a human foot on the beach in Nicaragua,” she said much to the surprise of the others, later adding, “Just a little souvenir.”

Robbie visited Nicaragua in 2014.

“Oh, wow, death!” said Spencer, 47, while Kruger, 41, responded: “Just the bones?” Cranston, 61, added some humor by joking, “And she uses it as a doorstop.”

Oddly, finding a severed food is not as unusual as it sounds, with more than a dozen detached human feet washing up on beaches in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington state in the last decade.

The latest of the mysterious floating feet washed ashore near the Jordan River on Vancouver Island earlier this month, according to the New York Times. This time a dog found a left foot along with an attached tibia and fibula which was still wearing a white sock and black running shoe.