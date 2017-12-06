Margot Robbie was thrilled at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, I, Tonya, not because it was her big moment to shine – but because she got to share the night with the real-life Tonya Harding.

The Australian star, 27, beamed as she stood on the red carpet with the ice skating legend, whom she portrays in the new film.

The actress, who wowed in gray metallic Versace dress with a black belt, initially walked the carpet her husband and producer Tom Ackerley.

Harding, 47, joined her on the carpet where they chatted, laughed and posed for photos.

Turning toward Acklerley, Robbie expressed her excitement, saying, “Amazing!”

Harding appeared overwhelmed and wiped away tears while wearing a fitted, floor-length dress with orange straps.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sebastian Stan, who plays Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly in the film, told PEOPLE on the red carpet that he wasn’t sure how to approach Harding.

“I don’t know if I should even say ‘Hi’ to her, I mean, I play Jeff!” he said. “I’m totally star struck right now.”

Allison Janney, who portrays Harding’s mother in the film, had a similar reaction to Harding’s arrival.

“Wow, this is incredible,” she told PEOPLE.

After the screening, Harding came out on stage and received a standing ovation from audience members.

The Australian actress is receiving huge praise for her portrayal as the polarizing ice skater and it seems the sparkly skater aesthetic has influenced the actress’s off-screen style.

“Every time I put something on I’m like, ‘Does it look like I’m trying to dress like an ice skater?’ That means I would have avoided sequins forever and I’m just not willing to do that,” she told PEOPLE of her red carpet looks at the Gotham Awards in late November.

In October, the actress admitted to PEOPLE that playing a famous ’90s figure skater inspired her style in real life.

“It started with scrunchies and then it like kind of spread to the rest of my wardrobe,” she said. “All of a sudden I was like, ‘I dress ’90s every day; what is this?'”