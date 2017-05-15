Margot Robbie Serves as Bridesmaid in Friend's Tropical Wedding — Just Five Months After Her Own Nuptials

Margot Robbie is full of wedded bliss lately.

The newlywed, who married Tom Ackerley in December, served as a bridesmaid for pal Julia Koenig’s wedding over the weekend.

In a snap posted on Instagram, Robbie is seen standing outside a church in Hawaii, alongside the bride, another bridesmaid and some sharply dressed gentlemen.

“Going to the chapel…” the actress, 26, captioned the image.

Robbie looked stunning in a pastel flower-print dress with strappy beige sandals. She held a large bouquet made up of white flowers and green leaves.

Robbie’s own wedding was a private, intimate ceremony in Coorabell, a small town found in Australia’s Byron Bay.

Photos released revealing the rural landscape of the venue in the Byron Bay area where the couple married give a sense of the laid-back tone of their nuptials. (The town’s motto is “Cheer Up, Slow Down, Chill Out”!) Livestock covered the fields near the tent and guests overlooked green pastures.

For the 50-person ceremony, Robbie opted to wear a cream-colored design with an off-the-shoulder neckline with a big lace ruffle across the bust, a bone colored ribbon cinched at the waist and a long skirt. She accessorized her look with a simple gold pendant necklace. Her hair was equally nonchalant, pulled back into a loose french braid with a few stray tendrils framing her face, and her makeup was kept equally simple and natural.

“I was the ultimate single gal,” Robbie told Vogue in May 2016. “The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me.”

She continued, “We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him,’” she continued, adding, “And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’ “