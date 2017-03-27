Marcia Gay Harden Says She's 'Game' to Do Another Fifty Shades Movie

Fingers crossed, Fifty Shades fans!

Marcia Gay Harden, who plays Christian Grey’s adoptive mother in the popular erotic saga, says she’s down to reprise her role if the fourth book in the series, Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey As Told by Christian, ever makes it to the big screen.

“I’m trying to now think about, ‘What would Christian’s point of view be. Would mom even be in it?’ ” she tells PEOPLE. “She rescued him. She was a doctor, she rescued him … I don’t know. Would I be in it? Yeah, sure. I’m game.”

Harden also opened up about what being “Mama Grey” to the millions of Fifty Shades fans around the world means to her.

“The fan base is actually really incredible,” tells PEOPLE. “They tweet me the most wonderful things all the time. It’s not, you know, it’s not bizarrely sexual.”

Although she loves interacting with Fifty Shades die-hards, Harden fumbled her words when asked if her children — 12-year-old twins Julitta and Hudson, and daughter Eulala Scheel, 18 — have watched her in the movie.

“No! My kids did not watch that,” she says.