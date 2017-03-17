Watch This Self-Professed Beast Propose to His Girlfriend at a Beauty and the Beast Screening

It’s a tale as old as time: boy meets girl, boy falls in love with girl, boy proposes to girl at a Beauty and the Beast screening.

That might not exactly follow the formula of your favorite fable, but it was certainly a fairy-tale ending for this couple, who officially became betrothed at the first public screening of the live-action Disney reboot in Hollywood.

“Would you be the Beauty to this Beast,” the man asked after getting down on one knee. “Would you marry me?”

Fortunately for the self-professed Beast — who donned a jacket not unlike the one worn by the enchanted prince — the woman in yellow answered with an emphatic “Yes!”

After the big moment, Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon appeared onstage — and made sure their story had a happy ending.

“I just got here: Did she say ‘yes or no,’ ” he asked the crowd, and looked relieved when he was told she indeed accepted her beau’s proposal. “That’s good news.”

No word on whether the couple have started wedding planning, but we can only imagine the audience at the screening is hoping the pair ask them to “Be Our Guest.”