Malin Akerman Is Engaged to 'Sweet and Loving' Boyfriend Jack Donnelly: He 'Stole' My Heart

Malin Akerman is engaged!

The Billions actress revealed on Instagram Friday that she “said yes” to British actor Jack Donnelly. Akerman, 39, shared a sweet selfie of the two with a caption that acknowledged his bond with her 4-year-old son Sebastian.

“This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts! I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while,” she wrote, adding several hashtags and a winky face.

Happy wishes for the couple immediately started pouring in from Akerman’s famous friends, including Sophia Bush, Sam Smith and Natasha Bedingfield who left sweet comments on the post.

News of their romance first broke when Akerman and Donnelly, 31, were spotted kissing in Puerto Rico in March.

“They are together and really happy in one another’s company,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Akerman was previously married to musician Roberto Zincone from 2007-13, with whom she shares Sebastian. She currently plays Lara Axelrod, the savvy wife to a crooked hedge fund manager, in the Showtime series Billions.

“I’m not really actively seeking. I’m just focusing on my son and work,” the actress told PEOPLE in August 2016 about her dating life. “If somebody comes along, then, fantastic. And if not, fantastic.”