Madonna Delivers Surprise Performance at Leonardo DiCaprio's Charity Auction: $30 Million Raised So Far

The “Material Girl” helped raise $30 million in one night for Leonardo DiCaprio‘s charity auction this year.

Madonna performed as a surprise guest for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s fourth annual fundraising gala in St. Tropez, France on Thursday night.

The singer, 58, played a collection of hits for the star-studded gathering that included Prince Albert II of Monaco, Madonna’s ex Sean Penn, Uma Thurman, Jared Leto, Cate Blanchett, Marion Cotillard, Kate Hudson, Tobey Maguire, Edward Norton and Tom Hanks.

The event also featured Titanic reunion – Leo posed for a selfie with Kate Winslet and Billy Zane, who played Winslet’s wealthy fiancé.

Madonna later posted a video of her performance to Instagram, captioning the post, “Such an honor to be here supporting Leo’s foundation and doing what we can to save Planet Earth!”

Lenny Kravitz also performed, taking the stage later in the evening with Madonna and DiCaprio dancing and singing along behind him.

This year’s auction included works from renowned artists like Rashid Johnson, Sanya Kantarovsky, Adrian Genie, Damien Hirst, Jonas Wood and even Paul McCarthy.



Perhaps the most sought-after item in the catalogue is a dinner with the host himself – along with Winslet.

DiCaprio and Winslet’s dinner will also benefit a GoFundMe campaign Winslet has been involved with that aims to help a young mother in the U.K. pay for cancer treatment. Winslet cofounded the Golden Hat Foundation, which benefits children with autism and their families, and also supports regional charities in the U.K. and individuals’ fundraising efforts for cancer treatment.

Speaking about his foundation’s cause at the beginning of the night, DiCaprio said, “The health of our planet is grave – this crisis is real. What we seem to lose sight of is that we are part of nature, in fact we depend on nature for our very survival. Our natural systems sustain us with all that is necessary for life – such as ample food, clean air and drinkable water.”

While $30 million has been raised so far, the auction continues online. Following tonight’s preview, bidding will begin on August 10 and end on August 23. A catalogue of the items can be viewed here.