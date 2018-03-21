Macaulay Culkin Talks About Losing His Virginity at Age 15 and New Girlfriend Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin wasn’t shy about sharing all the “sticky” details on his first time.

The Home Alone star, 37, was the latest guest on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, where their candid conversation veered into talking about what age they would be comfortable with their children losing their virginity.

“I was about 15. I think that would be about the floor, like the youngest I would be okay with them,” Culkin, who doesn’t have any kids, said.

He then joked they should save the occasion for age 32 or “wait under they’re married.”

Faris, 41, replied that having sex for the first time is usually a major letdown, even for people who wait until they are truly in love.

But Culkin disagreed: “Mine was special.”

“It wasn’t gross or weird. We planned it,” he said. “It was warm and sticky and I felt like, ‘Geez, this is weird. Am I doing it right?’”

The former child star added that The Beatles’ The White Album provided the soundtrack and he noticed “so many new smells.”

“So that was me losing my virginity at 15,” Culkin said with a laugh.

After reminiscing about his early relationship, Culkin also spoke about his girlfriend Brenda Song, although he only referred to her as a “special lady friend.”

“I’m with a lady right now and she is like so good to me that they feel like blows. Like, she just does nice things and I feel like I’m almost like, at first I didn’t know how to be treated well in that kind of way,” Culkin explained. “It was a strange, almost foreign kind of concept. That kind of thing, that was important to me and now I realized, ‘Oh, it is important to me as well.'”

The pair were first spotted out together in July, grabbing dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The next month, Song posted a group photo to Instagram in which she posed alongside Culkin. Since, the couple have enjoyed dates night at Knott’s Berry Farm’s Knott’s Scary Farm, gone on a shopping spree in Paris and met up with Culkin’s goddaughter, Paris Jackson, for dinner in the City of Lights.

Aside from his marriage to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002, Culkin was previously linked to Mila Kunis for eight years, as well as Jordan Lane Price.

Song called off her engagement to Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace in 2012.