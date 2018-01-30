Macaulay Culkin Prefers the First Home Alone Movie Because 'It Had 100 [Percent] Less Trump'

Though many movie lovers have a soft spot for Kevin McCallister wandering around the Big Apple at Christmas time, star Macaulay Culkin still prefers the original Home Alone film to its sequel — for a distinct reason.

The former child actor participated in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) to promote his new podcast Bunny Ears — a reference to the animal headband he’s known for sporting on occasion. Of course, there were plenty of questions from fans about his most famous film, including which of the movies in the franchise he liked most.

“The first one was more fun because we didnt know what we were walking into and it was a lot less flying all over the place; it was all in Chicago,” Culkin replied. “Also it had %100 less Trump.”

Donald Trump, who was 24 years away from being elected president when Home Alone 2: Lost in New York debuted, made a short cameo in the movie. In the cameo, Kevin (Culkin) asks the business mogul for directions to the lobby of the Plaza Hotel, a property Trump purchased in 1988.

In a September interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Damon revealed that writing Trump a small part was essential if you wanted to shoot a scene at one of his properties.

“[Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman — and the whole crew was in on it,” Damon explained. “You have to waste an hour of your day with a bulls— shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ — you had to call him by name — and then he exits. You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in.”

Culkin may have preferred Chicago to New York during shooting, but he’ll always head to the city that never sleeps when he’s craving a slice.

“It’s always Joe’s Pizza, and not to be all normal about it, but I do like a proper plain,” the pizza guru, who played in a cover band called The Pizza Underground, said. “That’s how you can judge a place. I’ve been with lots of vegetarians so I can get with that, but I wouldn’t kick a pepperoni and sausage out of bed.”

Culkin, who was arrested in 2004 for marijuana possession, also addressed his rumored drug use.

“Yes, I consumed and imbibed in drugs in my life. Never as bad as people said,” he said. “It’s not really a thing in my life right now.”

He added, “I’m an adult. I like to drink.”

Although Culkin has recently shut down questions about his close relationship with his goddaughter Paris Jackson, the 37-year-old actor did open up during the AMA about his favorite memory with her father, late music icon Michael Jackson.

“When I almost crashed my golf cart into his and he called me ‘Applehead,’ ” he said.