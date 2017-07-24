Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Grab Dinner Together in Los Angeles

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are getting to know each other off-screen.

The duo, who are both starring in Seth Green‘s upcoming directorial debut Changeland, were spotted at dinner together over the weekend at Craig’s in Los Angeles.

The Social Network actress, 29, wore black shorts and a matching top, paired with heels and an oversized gray cardigan. Culkin, 36, dressed down in black jeans and a denim button-up shirt.

Changeland marks Culkin’s first big screen role in a decade. The film stars Green as a hesitant character undergoing a personal crisis as he meets up in Thailand with his self-assured best friend, portrayed by Breckin Meyer. Green also wrote Changeland, which costars Song, Clare Grant, Rose Williams, Kedar Williams-Stirling and WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

“It feels like a dream to be filming in Thailand with an incredible crew and some of my closest friends,” said Green in a statement.

Green and the former child star costarred in the 2003 film Party Monster.

Aside from his marriage to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002, Culkin has previously been linked to Mila Kunis and Jordan Lane Price.

Song called off her engagement to Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace in 2012.