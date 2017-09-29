Lynda Carter Calls out James Cameron Over His 'Thuggish' Wonder Woman Criticism

The original Wonder Woman is flying to her successor’s aide.

Lynda Carter has had enough of James Cameron’s continued “thuggish” criticism of this year’s Gal Gadot-led film. On Thursday, the actress, who starred as the superhero in the ’70s Wonder Woman TV series, called out the Avatar director.

“To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women–we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron–I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So–STOP IT.”

In August, Cameron called the film “a step backwards,” claiming “all of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided.” The Oscar-winning filmmaker recently stood by his comments, saying there wasn’t “anything groundbreaking” in director Patty Jenkins’ record-breaking entry into the DC Extended Universe.

Jenkins previously responded to Cameron’s initial critique, writing in a note on Twitter, “James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman. Strong women are great. His praise of my film Monster, and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated. But if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren’t free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven’t come very far have we. I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman. And the massive female audience who made the film a hit it is, can surely choose to judge their own icons of progress.”

Wonder Woman has earned more than $820 million at the global box office and boasts an impressive 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com