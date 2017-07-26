Lupita Nyong’o Secretly Went Undercover in Costume at Comic-Con

Did you spot a very excited pink Power Ranger dancing her way through San Diego Comic-Con this weekend? If so, you probably saw Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o.

The actress stopped by this year’s Comic-Con to tease the upcoming Black Panther movie and debut some top-secret new footage, but apparently, when she wasn’t on stage in Hall H, she donned some pink spandex and took to the convention floor.

Nyong’o later shared a joyful video of her undercover antics on Twitter, set to Kendrick Lamar’s “i,” showing the actress dancing across the hall floor, posing with fellow cosplayers, and tracking down a Maz Kanata figurine. (Nyong’o voices the elderly alien in The Force Awakens.)

Nyong’o stars in Black Panther as Nakia, a covert agent from the fictional nation of Wakanda, and she and her costars — including Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Letitia Wright, Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke, and Andy Serkis — received a standing ovation when they premiered new footage from the upcoming superhero flick. For a full breakdown of the secret footage, check out EW’s recap here.

Black Panther will hit theaters Feb. 16.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com