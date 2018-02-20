Wakanda forever!

Lupita Nyong’o gave high praise to her Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman on Instagram Monday by recreating his much-talked-about shirtless Rolling Stone cover, that debuted that same day.

While Boseman channeled his titular role for the Norman Jean Roy photograph, Nyong’o mixed in the strength of her character Nakia for the recreation photographed by her hairstylist Vernon François.

“Imitation is the best form of flattery: @chadwickboseman I admire your quiet, confident, regal nature. You brought the wealth of all your knowledge, wisdom and physicality to T’Challa,” the Oscar winner, 34, captioned her side-by-side comparison shot.

“You led us into the land of Wakanda without ego, without pretense, without fear. We reap the benefits now squarely because of your courage, your fierce dedication, your intense passion, and your grueling workout regimen,” Nyong’o continued.

“We celebrate BREAKING BOX OFFICE RECORDS with @blackpanther for many reasons, but chief among them is because we had you as our king. Enkosi Kumkani!! And congratulations on your @rollingstone cover. From someone who loves you,” said the actress, who plays Boseman’s on-screen love interest.

Black Panther’s estimated three-day domestic gross of $192 million marks the highest debut ever for a February film, smashing previous record holder Deadpool’s $132.4 million, according to Entertainment Weekly. Given the four-day weekend, thanks to President’s Day on Monday, the movie’s box office is expected to hit $218 million.

Among the many moviegoers to enjoy the film this weekend were celebrities including Chris Pratt, Brie Larson and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In addition, following the initial social media blitz from critics in January, the Marvel film has been revered by fans on social media. The consensus? All hail King T’Challa.