Hour-Long Lunch with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino Auctions for $110,000

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are teaming up for a very expensive lunch date.

One lucky and financially well-endowed fan bid $110,000 to join the two Hollywood icons, along with a guest, for a private lunch in New York City on Thursday.

The proceeds will benefit the Tribeca Film Institute, which works to “identify a diverse group of exceptional filmmakers and media artists [and] then empower them with funding and resources to fully realize their stories and connect with audience,” according to their website.

In addition to lunch and drinks with a guest, the high bidder is allowed to take a photo with the actors and have something small signed. The meal is scheduled to last about an hour.

De Niro, 74, and Pacino, 77, have three Oscars and over 15 nominations between them. They first appeared together onscreen in The Godfather: Part II and later starred side-by-side in 1995’s Heat and 2008’s Righteous Kill.

Robert De Niro (L) and Al Pacino. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Their next collaboration, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, is expected to hit theaters in 2019. The duo was seen filming the project last year in New York City, where De Niro was spotted wearing platform shoes to help him tower of Pacino.

The height boost was due to De Niro’s character, hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, who stood tall at 6-ft-4-in. Before his death in 2003, the alleged Bufalino crime family member claimed to have killed Teamster leader Jimmy Hoffa (played by Pacino) on the orders of mob boss Russell Bufalino.

Author Charles Brandt detailed Sheeran’s deathbed confession told to him about Hoffa in the 2004 non-fiction book I Heard You Paint Houses, from which screenwriter Steven Zaillian adapted The Irishman‘s story.

In addition to De Niro and Pacino, the movie will also star an out-of-retirement Joe Pesci (as Bufalino) as well as Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano and Bobby Cannavale.