Luke Wilson Hailed a 'Hero' For Pulling Woman to Safety After Fatal Crash

Actor Luke Wilson and pro golfer Bill Haas were both involved in a fatal crash in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

While Wilson walked away from the crash, Haas was injured and the driver of the Ferrari the golfer was traveling in was killed.

Police said the Ferrari was “traveling at a high-rated speed” when its driver lost control and hitting multiple vehicles before smashing into a light pole.

The Toyota SUV Wilson was driving was struck by the Ferrari but the actor was not injured. As soon as the Ferrari came to a stop, Wilson spring into action, with a witness at the scene calling the star a hero.

Sean Heirigs tells PEOPLE he helped Wilson, 46, get an unidentified 50-year-old woman who was trapped in her SUV which had flipped during the collision. The woman’s leg was pinned in the twisted vehicle.

“It was stuck between the steering wheel and the dashboard or something,” he says. “At this time, Luke Wilson had jumped out and come up to the woman’s window. She was crying for help, she obviously didn’t know what was going on, she was very distraught.”

The two came together to find a way to get her out of the vehicle, as Heirigs says both he and Wilson were worried the Ferrari’s smoking tires would catch fire.

The red Ferrari that carried Bill Haas Christian Monterrosa/Palisidian-Post

“At one point, [Wilson] was like, ‘Let’s get her out of here, it smells like smoke,’” says Heirigs. “You don’t know if it’s going to blow up or not. So, I reached in through a window to calm her down. Luke went around the back, to the trunk of the car. We pried it open, she was able to unbuckle herself, and Luke started to pull her out from the back. We then both carried her to the curb.”

Heirigs says the actor “was definitely taking control” of the situation.

“He was calm. He was definitely a hero, [a] super nice guy,” he says. “When it was all done, we hugged each other.”

The Golf Channel reported Mark Gibello, 71, was driving the Ferrari. According to the outlet, Haas and his family were staying with Gibello for this week’s Genesis Open, which begins Thursday.

“[Haas] said he had climbed out through the sun roof,” says Heirigs. “I overheard that [Haas and Gibello] just went out, that [Gibello] wanted to show off the car. It sounds like he just took it for a spin and lost control.”

Haas’ father, Jay Haas, told the Gold Channel that his son was in pain and had swelling in one of his legs but had no broken bones.

“Bill was very fortunate,” Jay said.

Haas’ rep and the PGA Tour released a joint statement Wednesday to the outlet announcing Haas had withdrawn from the Genesis Open and would return to Greenville, S.C., to recover.

“While Bille escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and — more importantly — his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time.”