Luke Skywalker Returns to the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser

It may be The Last Jedi‘s version of “Chewie, we’re home…” But a much more somber and reflective one.

Luke Skywalker, long lost in exile, steps into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, the ship that first carried him away from his hardscrabble go-nowhere life on Tatooine.

Once, he looked upon the Corellian freighter and declared, “What a piece of junk!”

Now, with his friend Han Solo gone, he looks upon the ship with a kind of wonder tinged with mourning. The future was once so bright, and this was the ship ferrying him into it. Now, so much of his life is in the past. And as those lights flicker on, we are aware that darkness surrounds him.

This is the opening shot of a new teaser for the Dec. 15 film, and if it doesn’t give you chills, man, you’re in the wrong galaxy.

The footage is short, and much of it has been seen in previous trailers, but there are a number of new shots worthy of exploring. We’ll dive into those in an EW gallery, decoding the new teaser… Standby.