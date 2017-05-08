Theo Rossi Raves About Lowriders Costar Eva Longoria: 'She's a Total Boss'

Theo Rossi is revving things up.

The Sons of Anarchy star sat down with People Now to talk about his latest movie, Lowriders, which focuses on a family steeped in the car culture of East L.A. — while trying to outmaneuver some unsavory criminal elements.

Last year was a huge one for Rossi, who starred in the Netflix smash Luke Cage as well as the psychological thriller When the Bough Breaks. For 2017, Rossi was ready for a new challenge. In Lowriders, the 41-year-old plays Ghost, a young man recently released from prison after getting caught up in the lowrider car culture of his hometown. It’s up to Ghost to reconnect with his family, starting with his mom, played by Eva Longoria.

With a string of bad-boy performances, Rossi cracked that he was “dying for a romantic comedy” — and for a role with “no tattoos all over me.”

On Lowriders, Rossi brought his A-game to play the character of Ghost opposite Longoria, whom he praises for her philanthropic work while noting, “She’s a total boss.”

“She came on to this male-dominated, kinda like lowriding, testosterone-driven set, and she’s a boss. She’s at the head of the table.”

Lowriders — which also stars Demian Bichir, Gabriel Chavarria and Melissa Benoist — arrives in theaters on Friday.