Love Actually Cast Argues over Who Aged Best — Via Cue Cards — in Teaser for Red Nose Day Special

Are you feeling the love yet?

The highly anticipated 10-minute sequel to Love Actually in honor of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day is fast approaching, and the original stars are pulling out their cue cards for the teaser.

In a nod to Andrew Lincoln‘s iconic scene in the 2003 rom-com where he professes his love for his best friend’s wife (played by Keira Knightley), actors such as Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant and more hold giant poster boards promoting the special reunion.

On top of finding out what each of the film’s character are up to, Knightley teases that viewers will also get to see which cast member aged most gracefully.

“One thing’s for sure…” reads the actress’ sign, before cutting to Grant hold up one that says, “It’s not Colin Firth.”

“I think it’s obviously Liam isn’t it?” Neeson suggested, before his on-screen son, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, points out that his transformation from a cute kid to a grown man is worth noting.

The short will also include cameos from Love Actually stars Lincoln, Neeson, Knightley, Firth Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Lucia Moniz, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, Olivia Olson and Rowan Atkinson.

The film’s Oscar-nominated writer-director, Richard Curtis, is also returning to write and direct the sequel, which promises to check back in with its ensemble of characters to see what they’re up to in 2017.

Sadly, Emma Thompson recently revealed that she wouldn’t be taking part in the sequel so soon after the death of her close friend Alan Rickman. The actors played a married couple struggling with the hints of infidelity in the original, and the director let Thompson know that he wouldn’t be writing any solo parts for her in the reunion.

“It’s too soon. It’s absolutely right because it’s supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn’t much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend, really, just over a year ago. We thought and thought [about it] but it just seemed wrong. It was absolutely the right decision,” she told the Press Association.

The Red Nose Day special airs in the U.S. Thursday, May 25 at 10 p.m. (EST) on NBC.